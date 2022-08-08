Options Schools host first Fueled by School 5K

Options Schools officials are eager to get off to a running start this school year.

Options Schools will host its first Fueled by School 5K at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at its Options Westfield campus.

“All the funds and proceeds from sponsorships and registrations will go toward our Options Education Foundation, which directly supports our students with scholarships, materials and whatever they might need,” said Andrew Piper, director of marketing and communications for Options Schools. “We’re excited to drive attention to that foundation and excited to hold a community event at our Westfield campus, which is really a beautiful campus. It will be a fun back-to-school event.”

Piper said the Westfield campus for the charter school opened in June 2021, serving grades 6-12 in what was then a new building. The school relocated from Carmel, where it started in 2002. The Options Noblesville campus opened in 2006. Piper said there are 130 students (grades 9-12) at Noblesville and more than 200 at Westfield.

In addition, there is an online program and sites in Fishers and Kokomo. Options joins with Behavior Analysis Center for Autism at the Fishers site.

“Our programs in Noblesville and Westfield are traditional school days,” Piper said.

Options Schools provide a personalized approach to learning to help students earn the Indiana Dept.of Education High School Diploma of their choice (general, Core 40, honors, etc.). Options is accredited by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and AdvancED.

With participants welcome to walk or run in the 5K, the route will start and finish at the Options Schools Westfield campus, near Ind. 32 and Carey Road.

The registration packet for 5K participants will include a race T-shirt, finisher’s medal, a digital finisher certificate, Mylaps timing, pacing and live results, along with post-race snacks and drinks. The cost to register for the Fueled by School 5K is $39.

There is also a Virtual 5K registration option, which allows participants to complete a 5K on their schedule this month, and still receive a registration packet that includes the T-shirt and finisher’s medal.

Registration for the event will be open until Aug. 12. Piper said Options is still seeking sponsors and volunteers interested in supporting the Fueled by School 5K and Options In Education Foundation.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Westfield/FueledbySchool5kPresentedbyOptionsSchools. For more, visit OptionsSchools.org.