Noblesville council OKs funds for crosswalk enhancements

The Noblesville City Council on July 26 approved additional appropriations for crosswalk enhancements and a zoning district change for the American Legion Post at 1094 Conner St.. The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th St.

What happened: The council passed an ordinance approving up to $85,000 in additional appropriations for the city’s downtown development fund for crosswalk enhancements. No one from the public spoke during a public hearing regarding the matter.

What it means: The crosswalk enhancements are slated to take place at the intersections of South 8th Street and Maple Avenue and South 9th Street and Maple Avenue in downtown Noblesville. City Clerk Evelyn Lees said the city expects to begin work on the project in September.

What happened: Council members passed an ordinance changing the zoning for the American Legion Post at 1094 Conner St.

What it means: The zoning will change from residential to downtown for approximately .6 acres, according to the city.

What happened: The council took no action regarding an ordinance that would authorize the city to spend up to $30,000 for a gateway arch with footers in the East Alley within downtown Noblesville.

What it means: The matter will be considered during the council’s Aug. 9 meeting. Lees said the city is obtaining quotes from contractors for the gateway arch project, adding that the authorized spending amount within the ordinance as written may change.

What happened: The council passed a resolution for property disposal related to the city’s Pleasant Street project, which is intended to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases.

What it means: City Engineer Alison Krupski told council members in a memorandum that the city must acquire .118 acres from 385 Division St. (Parcel 85). In lieu of purchasing the acquisition area, the property owner and the city have agreed to enter into an exchange/land swap agreement, Krupski said. The city’s property is directly east of Parcel 85 along Division Street, she added. Property owners Charles and Rebecca Morris will be paid $600 to compensate for the gap in valuation.