New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton

Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine.

A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.

Owner Himan Garg said the popularity of ethnic foods has increased in recent years. He opened 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge to provide an area restaurant option for fine Indian dining.

Garg said the Castleton area is an ideal fit with the Fishers and Carmel communities nearby.

“We just felt like that was a good pocket of traffic flow for our concept,” Garg said.

The concept is authentic Indian food in a comfortable setting, where diners can enjoy more than just a meal. Garg said creating a relaxing environment, with spacious booths and authentic Indian fare, was a focus when opening the restaurant, which is why “lounge” is in the name.

Garg also hopes patrons enjoy another of the restaurant’s qualities–the service.

“We want to make sure we emphasize our service,” Garg said.

The 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge is open for lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner hours are 5 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more, visit 1947indy.com/. For reservations, call 317-288-0060.