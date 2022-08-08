Boone County to continue broadband upgrades

Broadband upgrades will continue throughout Boone County. The project is part of Indiana’s Next Level Connections Grant Program and includes just under $2 million for upgrades to broadband infrastructure. The grants were awarded to Charter Communications.



“Our next step is to focus on the Indiana Connectivity Program to connect unserved and underserved residents and businesses in Boone County,” Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli stated. “More than 11 internet service providers have the opportunity to review these locations and submit bids to the state on the cost of providing service to these registered areas.”



The ICP program is supported through the Boone County Commissioners’ $2 million commitment of American Rescue Plan Act funds that leverage partnerships with broadband providers, Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Boone County. The funds will ensure rapid deployment of broadband connectivity within Boone County.

“A key component of deploying this broadband infrastructure is simply by having potential users register their addresses,” Santelli stated.



When an address is submitted, it typically takes a six-month process from start to finish. Providers have 60 days to respond and submit bids on locations they would like to extend service to. OCRA then evaluates all bids within 30 days and selects the providers whose bids present the lowest cost per Mbps to the state.



Submissions can be made by visiting indianaegms.force.com/nlc/s/login/SelfRegister?locale=us or by phone at 833-639-8522.

Indiana will invest $270 million toward improving broadband access and adoption across the state. For more, visit in.gov/ocra/nlc/.