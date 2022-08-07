Lawrence Council hears proposal for new building on Fort and financial advice

The Lawrence Common Council met at the City of Lawrence Government Center Aug. 1 to hear a presentation on a Fort Harrison Reuse Authority Keystone Project plan and receive budgeting advice from a Baker Tilly presentation on Financial Plan and Cashflow Analysis. The council also plans to vote on vehicle inspection fees at its Sept. 6 meeting and plans to schedule a town hall meeting to address redistricting boundaries. New business included proposing amendments to the Lawrence Municipal Code in respect to litter violation notices.

The next Lawrence Common Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Public Assembly Room of the Lawrence Government Center.

What happened: The Fort Harrison Reuse Authority presented the Keystone Project. The proposal was presented to the council by the Keystone group, which will develop the project.

What it means: A five-story apartment building is proposed to be built on 56th street. The bottom floor would be used to house high-end restaurants and potential grocery or other kinds of stores. The goal would be to drive traffic to the area and result in furthering develop Fort Harrison, according to the project’s plans. The developer would pay for 90 percent of the $66 million project, with the other 10 percent being funded by the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority. The project will be brought up to the board for a vote Sept.6

What happened: Baker Tilly financial services’ presentation of financial plan and cashflow analysis was presented to the board. Baker Tilly presented a financial plan that looked at the board’s tentative 2022-23 budget. The budget will be introduced at the Sept. 6 meeting.

What it means: Baker Tilly officials told the board Aug. 1 that it advised the council to revise or relook at its budget. The draft of the budget is about $2 million over budget for the city, according to a financial advisor. The council was also advised that its cash reserves would decrease by the end of the year because of budgeting more than its annual receipt. The council will begin looking at the budget Sept. 6.