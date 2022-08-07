City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe

The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space.

The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.

Noblesville Common Council members heard details during the July 26 council meeting regarding the annexation of land necessary for the Midland Pointe mixed-use development project. The project being proposed includes 40,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, in addition to residential space consisting of stacked flats and townhomes.

A portion of the property is zoned commercial, while the remainder is zoned single-family residential, said Joyceann Yelton, development services manager for the city. However, rezonings are likely to occur for the project that will go before the council at some point in the future for approval, Yelton said.

She added that the developer is seeking to change the zoning to R-5 (Moderate to High Density Multi-Family Residential District) and to PB (Planned Business) Commercial District.

“Your acreage that will be toward State Road 32 will be the commercial (area) with the remaining acreage approximately 21 acres to the south all being R-5 residential,” Yelton said.

Mayor Chris Jensen, who said earlier this year that the proposed project fits in with the city’s comprehensive plan, anticipates construction to begin next year.

“Now is the time to get investment projects under way on different gateways to add some amenities all over our city,” Jensen said in June. “Our focus obviously is to look at unique options for Noblesville.”

Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide comments as part of a public hearing regarding the annexation during a 7 p.m. council meeting Aug. 9 at Noblesville City Hall.