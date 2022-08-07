All Carmel Clay School campuses to have school resource officer beginning this fall

When school resumes Aug. 10, Carmel Clay Schools will have met its goal to have at least one school resource officer committed to every campus.

SROs have been stationed at Carmel High School and Carmel’s three middle schools for years, but after voters approved a school safety referendum in 2019 CCS began expanding the program to elementary schools.

CCS has 21 SROs, who are employees of the Carmel Police Dept., assigned to its 15 school campuses.

“That’s bigger than some town’s police departments. They’ve all been training over the summer” CCS Supt. Michael Beresford said. “We’re really excited, because now in every school we’ll have (at least) one person in the building whose only job is school safety.”

Learn more at carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/police/department-divisions/support/school-resource-program.