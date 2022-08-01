Night & Day diversions – August 2, 2022

‘Honky Tonk Angels’

“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

’30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’

Main Street Productions’ youth presentation of “30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’ runs through Aug. 7 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Open Mic Night at Feinstein’s

ATI Presents Open Mic Night at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Music of Manilow’

Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder Don Farrell performs “One Voice: The Music of Manilow” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.