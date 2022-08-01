Night & Day diversions – August 2, 2022

‘Honky Tonk Angels’
“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.
’30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’
Main Street Productions’ youth presentation of “30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’ runs through Aug. 7 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.
Open Mic Night at Feinstein’s
ATI Presents Open Mic Night at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
‘Music of Manilow’
Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder Don Farrell performs “One Voice: The Music of Manilow” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.