Stainless steel grill station enhances the livability of this luxurious outdoor space. (Photo courtesy of Bill Bernard)

Column: All decked out

0
By on Inside and Out

Commentary by Bill Bernard

When your backyard includes a beautiful, wooded view, what can you do to make the make the most of that lovely setting?

In this instance, we constructed a wood deck perched several feet above the ground. From there, your vantage point is well into the canopy of the trees. The surface of the deck is finished with composite decking, so maintenance in this relatively rustic setting is not a concern. The perimeter railing is made of black aluminum with narrow balusters installed vertically. With the trees as a backdrop, the railing all but disappears from view.

As if the spacious deck in this setting wasn’t enough, we enhanced the livability of the space even more by constructing an incredible grill station. The station was designed to provide ample space on each side of the grill to allow for proper preparation and serving. There’s even a small countertop overhang on one end to allow someone to pull up a stool and keep the grill master company. The countertop is custom fabricated from a slab of granite selected to complement the natural setting. The grill station is clad with painted cementitious trim and panels to minimize maintenance. The station is appointed with stainless steel doors to access storage compartments, and the workhorse of the station is a beautiful, stainless steel grill.

Do you have an outdoor space that needs a little attention, a little enhancement?

Stay home, be moved.

