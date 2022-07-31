Indianapolis Children’s Choir receives grant from Arts Commission

The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced it has awarded $31,002.00 to the Indianapolis Children’s Choir through the Arts Organization Support grant program.

During its June 10 quarterly business meeting, the commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development and finance.

“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding are improving the economic and educational climates of the state of Indiana,” stated Alberta Barker, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The commission is delighted to support this investment in Hoosier communities. It is a privilege to uplift the impressive creative work being done around the state.”

The ICC will use the funding to continue its mission to provide high-quality music education experiences to children in central Indiana. With programs across Indianapolis, in surrounding counties and in Anderson and Columbus, the ICC’s programming annually reaches more than 2,500 young people.

“Thanks to funding like this grant from IAC, we can continue to bring the ICC experience to more and more children throughout the community,” stated Carmel resident Joshua Pedde, ICC artistic director. “It’s about so much more than just singing. When these kids come together to form a choir, they make lasting friendships, learn about leadership, grow to appreciate cultural differences and gain other lifelong skills.”

Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission, said art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities.

“They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” Michaelsen stated. “In each of Indiana’s 92 counties, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of every Hoosier and drives economic development within our state.”

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs are provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Since its founding in 1986, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir has grown to become one of the largest professional children’s choirs in the world. The ICC serves more than 2,500 central Indiana children from ages 18 months through 18 in ensembles and music education outreach programs. The ICC’s mission is to inspire student achievement through quality music education and the pursuit of artistic excellence in choral music performance. To enroll a child, attend a concert, or make a financial donation, visit icchoir.org or call 317.940.9640.