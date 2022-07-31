Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Indianapolis Children’s Choir receives grant from Arts Commission

Indianapolis Children’s Choir receives grant from Arts Commission

0
By on Entertainment News

Joshua Pedde, Indianapolis Children’s Choir artistic director, said the grant helps bring the ICC experience to more children. (Photo courtesy of Indianapolis Children’s Choir)

The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced it has awarded $31,002.00 to the Indianapolis Children’s Choir through the Arts Organization Support grant program. 

During its June 10 quarterly business meeting, the commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development and finance. 

“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding are improving the economic and educational climates of the state of Indiana,” stated Alberta Barker, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The commission is delighted to support this investment in Hoosier communities. It is a privilege to uplift the impressive creative work being done around the state.” 

The ICC will use the funding to continue its mission to provide high-quality music education experiences to children in central Indiana. With programs across Indianapolis, in surrounding counties and in Anderson and Columbus, the ICC’s programming annually reaches more than 2,500 young people. 

“Thanks to funding like this grant from IAC, we can continue to bring the ICC experience to more and more children throughout the community,” stated Carmel resident Joshua Pedde, ICC artistic director. “It’s about so much more than just singing. When these kids come together to form a choir, they make lasting friendships, learn about leadership, grow to appreciate cultural differences and gain other lifelong skills.” 

Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission, said art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities.

“They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” Michaelsen stated. “In each of Indiana’s 92 counties, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of every Hoosier and drives economic development within our state.” 

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs are provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. 

Since its founding in 1986, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir has grown to become one of the largest professional children’s choirs in the world. The ICC serves more than 2,500 central Indiana children from ages 18 months through 18 in ensembles and music education outreach programs. The ICC’s mission is to inspire student achievement through quality music education and the pursuit of artistic excellence in choral music performance. To enroll a child, attend a concert, or make a financial donation, visit icchoir.org or call 317.940.9640. 

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — July 12, 2022 Carmel in brief — July 19, 2022 Carmel in brief — July 26, 2022 Carmel participants eager for jazzy performances at Songbook Academy A year of firsts Subhead: Ivy Tech Hamilton County celebrates inaugural anniversary, plans for growth in health care sector Lawrence council OKs $250K for street projects, proposes vehicle inspection fees
Share.