Suspect in fatal police officer shooting arrested in Fishers

Indiana State police are investigating the fatal July 30 shooting of an Elwood Police Dept. officer.

The officer, Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. The suspected shooter, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, was arrested in Hamilton County after a crash on Interstate 69 near 106th street in Fishers.

Boards was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and faces charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement and use of a firearm enhancement and habitual offender enhancement, both of which carry an additional penalty, according to Andrew Hanna, chief deputy prosecutor in Madison County said.

According to Indiana State Police, Shahnavaz conducted a traffic stop around 2 a.m. July 30 of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of Ind. 37 and County Road 1100 N. in Madison County. The suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking Shahnavaz at least once, then fled in his vehicle.

Officers from Elwood Police Dept. and Madison County Sheriff’s Dept. found the officer and gave him aid until medical assistance arrived.

Hamilton County officers started pursuing the vehicle around 2:30 a.m., heading south on Ind. 37 near I-69. As the vehicle got on I- 69, Fishers Police Dept. officers tried to stop the vehicle twice, the second time causing the Buick to hit the median, according to the Indiana State Police.

Shahnavaz had served Elwood police for 11 months. Before that he had served in the Army for fiver years. He is survived by his mother, father and siblings.

“Noah proudly wore the Elwood police dept. uniform, serving the citizens of Elwood he was part of our city family,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones stated in a press conference. “A senseless act of violence robbed this young man of the life and career he had ahead of him. On behalf of myself, my family and a most grateful city, I’m asking you to keep Noah’s family, friends, Elwood police dept and our city in your thoughts and prayers as we try to navigate through this tragic time.”

FPD posted condolences on social media saying, “The Fishers Police Dept. and our community are grieving with the Elwood Police Dept. after the tragic line of duty death of their officer today. We are grateful for the efforts and professionalism by all the officers who were involved in the apprehension of the suspect. Our heart aches as we sent our deepest condolences to the family and all who knew the officer. We stand alongside the officers of the Elwood PD and will be there to support them and the people of the city of Elwood in the days ahead.”

FPD officers assisted in escorting Shahnavaz’s body back to Madison County on I-69.