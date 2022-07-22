Westfield extends deadline for Grand Park RFPs again 

The City of Westfield issued a statement July 22 claiming it expects to have final numbers from appraisers assessing Grand Park’s value by July 25.

The city also stated it would extend its request for proposals deadline for a second time. The deadline was extended from July 25 to Aug. 8.

“This is a necessary step to allow those confirmed bidders time to appropriately evaluate the appraisals,” the statement read.

The first deadline was June 22, which was extended to July 25 to allow three more weeks for appraisers to complete their work.

The Westfield Redevelopment Commission issued a request for proposals March 3 to possibly sell the park or enter into a public-private partnership for park operation.