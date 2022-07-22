Former Carmel bus driver charged with child molestation

A former bus driver for Carmel Clay Schools has been charged with molesting a child younger than 14 years old.

According to an email sent July 22 by CCS to parents, the district immediately placed David Abshire, 65, on administrative leave when it learned about the investigation on April 22. No CCS students are involved in the case.

Police said they received a preliminary report of alleged child abuse or neglect in March. After investigating the matter, they allege Abshire inappropriately touched a 4-year-old girl under his care at his Carmel residence, where his wife runs an in-home day care.

Abshire was arrested July 20 and released from the Hamilton County jail later that day on bond. He is charged with a Level 4 felony.

Abshire drove bus No. 58 for Woodbrook Elementary, Clay Middle School and Carmel High School last year.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.