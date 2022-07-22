ILEARN scores improve slightly at Carmel Clay Schools

Carmel Clay Schools made slight increases this year in the percentage of third- through eighth-grade students passing the English and math portions of the state’s standardized ILEARN test, although the district has not caught up to its proficiency rate set before the COVID-19 pandemic. The improvements in CCS mirror results across the state, as most districts saw their proficiency rates improve 1 to 4 percent.

According to the Indiana Dept. of Education, 58.9 percent of Carmel students were found to be proficient in English and math, putting CCS only behind Paramount Cottage Home in Indianapolis (67.5 percent) and Brownsburg Community School Corp. (64.3 percent) for achievement in the category.

Statewide, 2022 ILEARN results show 41.2 percent of students are proficient in English/language arts, and 39.4 percent meet that standard in math. In CCS, those totals are 67.7 percent and 69.9 percent, respectively.

“Carmel Clay Schools is actively reviewing and analyzing the results of the latest ILEARN assessment,” stated Emily Bauer, CCS director of community relations. “ILEARN provides a snapshot indicator of students’ achievement. We will combine these results with growth-based indicators to analyze the academic needs of our students.”

In 2021, 56.2 percent of CCS students passed the English and math tests. Schools did not administer the test in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2019, 66.7 percent of CCS students were found to be proficient in English and math.

MATH/ELA PROFICIENCY IN CENTRAL INDIANA PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Brownsburg Community School Corp. – 64.3 percent

Carmel Clay Schools – 58.9 percent

Zionsville Community Schools – 56.2 percent

Westfield Washington Schools – 51.2 percent

Plainfield Community School Corp. – 50.8 percent

Center Grover Community School Corp. – 49.4 percent

Hamilton Southeastern – 49.3 percent

Avon Community School Corp. – 48.8 percent

School Town of Speedway – 43.7 percent

Noblesville Schools – 43.2 percent

Greenwood Community School Corp. – 36.8 percent

MSD Washington Township – 22.2 percent

MSD Lawrence Township – 15.3 percent

Indianapolis Public Schools – 14.1 percent

MSD Pike Township – 10.8 percent

MATH/ELA PROFICIENCY IN CARMEL SCHOOLS

College Wood Elementary – 76.8 percent

West Clay Elementary – 75.5 percent

Prairie Trace Elementary – 72.5 percent

Towne Meadow Elementary – 69.1 percent

Smoky Row Elementary – 68.1 percent

Creekside Middle School – 65.2 percent

Clay Center Elementary – 64.1 percent

Cherry Tree Elementary – 63.3 percent

Forest Dale Elementary – 52.9 percent

Clay Middle School – 52.6 percent

Carmel Elementary – 51.7 percent

Woodbrook Elementary – 51.6 percent

Mohawk Trails Elementary – 49.4 percent

Carmel Middle School – 45.1 percent