ILEARN scores improve slightly at Carmel Clay Schools

Carmel Clay Schools made slight increases this year in the percentage of third- through eighth-grade students passing the English and math portions of the state’s standardized ILEARN test, although the district has not caught up to its proficiency rate set before the COVID-19 pandemic. The improvements in CCS mirror results across the state, as most districts saw their proficiency rates improve 1 to 4 percent.
According to the Indiana Dept. of Education, 58.9 percent of Carmel students were found to be proficient in English and math, putting CCS only behind Paramount Cottage Home in Indianapolis (67.5 percent) and Brownsburg Community School Corp. (64.3 percent) for achievement in the category.
Statewide, 2022 ILEARN results show 41.2 percent of students are proficient in English/language arts, and 39.4 percent meet that standard in math. In CCS, those totals are 67.7 percent and 69.9 percent, respectively.
“Carmel Clay Schools is actively reviewing and analyzing the results of the latest ILEARN assessment,” stated Emily Bauer, CCS director of community relations. “ILEARN provides a snapshot indicator of students’ achievement. We will combine these results with growth-based indicators to analyze the academic needs of our students.”
In 2021, 56.2 percent of CCS students passed the English and math tests. Schools did not administer the test in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2019, 66.7 percent of CCS students were found to be proficient in English and math.
MATH/ELA PROFICIENCY IN CENTRAL INDIANA PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICTS
- Brownsburg Community School Corp. – 64.3 percent
- Carmel Clay Schools – 58.9 percent
- Zionsville Community Schools – 56.2 percent
- Westfield Washington Schools – 51.2 percent
- Plainfield Community School Corp. – 50.8 percent
- Center Grover Community School Corp. – 49.4 percent
- Hamilton Southeastern – 49.3 percent
- Avon Community School Corp. – 48.8 percent
- School Town of Speedway – 43.7 percent
- Noblesville Schools – 43.2 percent
- Greenwood Community School Corp. – 36.8 percent
- MSD Washington Township – 22.2 percent
- MSD Lawrence Township – 15.3 percent
- Indianapolis Public Schools – 14.1 percent
- MSD Pike Township – 10.8 percent
MATH/ELA PROFICIENCY IN CARMEL SCHOOLS
- College Wood Elementary – 76.8 percent
- West Clay Elementary – 75.5 percent
- Prairie Trace Elementary – 72.5 percent
- Towne Meadow Elementary – 69.1 percent
- Smoky Row Elementary – 68.1 percent
- Creekside Middle School – 65.2 percent
- Clay Center Elementary – 64.1 percent
- Cherry Tree Elementary – 63.3 percent
- Forest Dale Elementary – 52.9 percent
- Clay Middle School – 52.6 percent
- Carmel Elementary – 51.7 percent
- Woodbrook Elementary – 51.6 percent
- Mohawk Trails Elementary – 49.4 percent
- Carmel Middle School – 45.1 percent