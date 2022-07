Where’s Amy attended the Songbook Academy showcase performances July 21 at the Center for the Performing Arts. The audience had the opportunity to see the 40 finalists perform. Such a treat to go backstage and meet our local Songbook Academy talented performers before they each sang. There will be a concert at 7:30 p.m. July 23. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org. For more, visit TheSongbook.org.

