GM Development to design, construct Boone County justice center project

The Boone County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution at its July 5 meeting to award a build-operate-transfer contract to GM Development, as well as authorize the execution of the agreement as it pertains to the Boone County justice center project.

The Boone County Council narrowly approved the justice center project during its June 14 meeting that will expand administration offices and jail space at the Boone County Jail, 1905 Indianapolis Ave., Lebanon. The council also approved funding for the $59 million project with a local income tax.

The vote was 4-3 to pass the tax, a .2 percent increase to the county’s local income tax. The tax will pay down debt service on a $59 million bond to fund the project. The council also voted 4-3 on a resolution acknowledging the need for the project.

A build-operate-transfer contract is a procurement method different from the usual design-bid-build contract where costs can increase. The cost is fixed with a build-operate-transfer contract.

Greg Martz, a partner with GM Development, said the firm responded to a request for proposals from the county more than a year ago. Since then, the company has worked with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office to design the justice center project and finalize a budget.

Martz said next steps would be to complete the project design, which he estimates is already 75 to 80 percent complete. Then, the company would receive permits and begin construction this fall. Martz estimated construction will take two years and be complete in multiple phases to keep the jail running efficiently.

Before the vote, the Boone County Commissioners said they have studied the financial options of funding the justice center project since 2014. They said the build-operate-transfer option best met the needs of the project and the county.

For more, visit boonecounty.in.gov.