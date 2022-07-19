Westfield service clubs recognized

Westfield Washington Schools and the Westfield Education Foundation honored local service organizations June 14 for their ongoing school- and communitywide support during a WWS school board meeting.

The Kiwanis Club of Westfield, Rotary Club of Westfield and Westfield Lions Club each received the Rock Service Award, a new award for organizations that advance the Westfield Washington Schools mission.

“We are so much stronger and better because of these service organizations,” said Ashley Knott, executive director of the Westfield Education Foundation.

Knott said Westfield Washington Schools strives to set students up for success during their academic careers and throughout their lives.

The three organizations recognized contribute to the Westfield mission in a variety of ways, according to a district press release. School board president Rebecca Ogle said they commit to making the Westfield community a better place.

The Kiwanis Club provides scholarships for high school seniors and champions school leadership programs like Service Over Self. Members of the Rotary Club volunteer for events and donate to community initiatives, such as Meals on Wheels. The Lions Club shows its support through volunteering and donations to extracurriculars like the high school’s culinary and music programs.

“These groups help nurture not just the students but our community as a whole,” Ogle stated.

The nonprofits and service organizations that partner with Westfield Washington Schools ensure the needs of students are met across the district, Knott said. This is especially true amid the continued struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just so thankful for their service,” Knott said.