Carmel council pushes back construction start time an hour on weekends, holidays

Carmel residents who live near construction sites will now be able to enjoy a bit more peace and quiet.

The Carmel City Council voted July 18 to amend the city’s noise ordinance to move the start time for construction work from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays. The council approved the change upon the first reading of the ordinance.

Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell, who sponsored the ordinance, said he and other officials have received numerous complaints recently about construction noise early in the morning.

Previously, Worrell said he reached an agreement with construction managers at sites leading to recent complaints to delay work on weekends and holidays until 8 a.m. without an ordinance update, but because the companies work with a variety of subcontractors who weren’t aware of the agreement, the problem persisted.

Residents may report violations of the noise ordinance to the Carmel Police Dept.

