From left, Maddie Muller, Susan Austin and Amy Rader. (Photo by Will Riddell)

Humane Society for Boone County receives first national grant

The Humane Society for Boone County received a $20,000 grant June 21 from Petco Love. It is the shelter’s first national grant, according to President Amy Rader.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier, according to a press release from HSBC.

Rader said the HSBC will use the grant to help fund renovations at the shelter, specifically for an area that will benefit cats. Rader and Executive Director Susan Austin have dubbed the future space “the catio.”

Before housing the local Humane Society, Rader said the building was a veterinary clinic.

“(The cat space) will be a great place (where) we can have cats that can free roam in that room, sit in windows (and) look outside,” Rader said. “The public can come in and interact with (the cats) in a more home-like setting, and everybody (can) relax and enjoy the views out around (the shelter).”

Rader said a major benefit of the new space is that it will allow individual adopters to spend quality time with the cats in an environment that the animals are comfortable in. She said the room will have plenty of toys and that the people considering adoption will be able to get a good feel for a cat’s personality.

Rader said the Humane Society has about 10 cats at the shelter. She said more than 50 other felines are in foster homes. Many of the cats at the Whitestown Petco are from the Humane Society for Boone County, Rader said.

The shelter has been working with the Whitestown Petco ever since it opened.

“They’ve been a great partner for us, and we very much appreciate it,” Rader said.

For more on the Humane Society for Boone County, visit hsforbc.org. For more on Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.

