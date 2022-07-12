Fishers police arrest Indianapolis man for car burglary

Fishers Police Dept. arrested a man July 10 on multiple charges, including theft, after responding to a residence on a report of suspicious activity. The man was suspected of breaking into several vehicles over the weekend.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. July 10, FPD was called to a residence in the 1400 block of Timberlane Drive where a resident reported two suspicious men near his home. The resident saw the men in a white Chevrolet car, and as police arrived, the men appeared to be standing outside the car. The men quickly got in their car and drove away.

The police tried to make a traffic stop but the vehicle did not pull over. After the vehicle became disabled on 82nd Street, three suspects fled on foot, and one was apprehended and arrested by police. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

The suspect taken into custody was Joshua Morillo, 23, from Indianapolis who was charged with two counts of theft, a Level 6 felony; 11 counts of theft “A” misdemeanors; 18 counts of unauthorized entry into a vehicle, “B” misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, an “A” misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, “B” Misdemeanor.

Police have identified 18 burglary victims and all property has been returned. Police also found two handguns in the suspect’s vehicle.

FPD reminds all residents to remove all items of value from unattended vehicles.