Westfield City Council approves historic preservation commission, ARPA funds for nonprofits 

At the July 11 Westfield City Council meeting, the council approved the creation of a local historic preservation commission, approved American Rescue Plan Act funds designated for nonprofits and denied a food truck’s request, among other items. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 25. For more, visit westfield.in.gov. 

What happened: The council unanimously approved the creation of a local historic preservation commission.

What it means: As part of the state’s environmental review of the Ind. 32 expansion project, the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources issued a certificate of approval for the project. The certificate of approval required the city, INDOT and other parties interested in preservation to reach a consensus on acceptable mitigations related to the project. The council passed the commission, which was tabled from the June 27 council meeting. 

What happened: The council unanimously approved designating $500,000 in ARPA funds to several nonprofits.

What it means: The Westfield Education Foundation will receive $15,362. Trinity Free Clinic will receive $57,405. Young Life will receive $107,013. Westfield Youth Assistance will receive $20,887. Heart and Soul clinic will receive $150,168. Student Impact will receive $69,730. 

What happened: The council denied Star Steak Company’s food truck request. 

What it means: The council denied the request by a 5-2 vote. Star Steak Co. was requesting to provide mobile food vending operation in Village Park Plaza from July 12 to Aug. 11. Since the company sells pre-packaged frozen steaks, the council was concerned about not receiving sales tax revenue from the project. Council members also were concerned that the timeline was for more than a month. 

What happened: The council approved an amendment to the Andover planned unit development. 

What it means: The amendment is for a 2-acre parcel on Grassy Branch Road north of Washington Woods Elementary School. It modifies the architectural and development standards associated with the project. 

What happened: The council approved an interlocal agreement between the City of Westfield and Hamilton County. 

What it means: The project is for a culvert replacement on Westfield Park Road. Hamilton County has agreed to contribute $133,000 to the project. 

What happened: The council heard an introduction proposing an amendment to the Westfield Washington Township Unified Development Ordinance.

What it means: The proposal updates the landscaping standard in the city’s UDO. It requires a performance bond for landscaping projects. A performance bond is a surety bond issued to guarantee satisfactory completion of a project by a contractor. Since it was only an introduction, a vote wasn’t taken. 

The concept plan for 75 proposed three-story townhomes southwest of Gray Road and Ind 32. (Image courtesy of City of Westfield)

What happened: The council heard an introduction for the Westfield Yard planned unit development.

What it means: The PUD proposes 75, three-story townhomes on 11 acres southwest of Gray Road and Ind. 32. Townhomes would be valued at $450,000 to $500,000. Since it was only an introduction, no vote was taken. Council members were concerned that the project was so close to a Duke Energy proposed substation at Ind. 32 and Gray Road.  

 

