Delivery worker from Carmel dies after being pinned between vehicles

A Carmel man working as part of a delivery crew died July 11 after being struck by a pickup truck after 9 a.m. on Olive Branch Road west of State Road 135 in Greenwood.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander J. Colmenares Fernandez, 22, suffered fatal injuries after being pinned between his truck, which was stopped in the eastbound lane to make a delivery, and a pickup truck driven by Daniel Devine, 63, of Greenwood. Colmenares Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup also struck delivery workers Arturo Hernandez Tadeo Esdras, 30, of New York, and Oscar Bonilla, 38, of Houston. Both men were knocked into a nearby front yard. They were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Devine was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators do not believe intoxication or unsafe driving led to the accident. Devine told deputies that he was unable to see the delivery truck stopped in the road, likely because of the rising sun on the horizon.