Celebration for Equity in Education returns to Carmel July 17 

The third Celebration for Equity in Education is set for 3 to 7 p.m. July 17 at Carter Green in Carmel.

Organized by Communities for Allied Racial Equity, Westfield Parents for Change and the Racial Equity Community Network, the free event will feature speakers, music, food trucks, booths, vendors and activities for children. It will highlight progress made in recent years, as well as give attendees an opportunity to advocate for change.

“It’s really cool to see schools, communities and clubs who actually care about equity and striving to make the world more equal and a more equitable place,” said Edyn Curry, a rising senior at Hamilton Southeastern High School who, for the second year in a row, is part of a student board helping to plan the event.

Speakers include former Indiana Supt. of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, State Sen. J.D. Ford, State Sen. Fady Qaddoura, representatives from the ACLU and others. The event, which is open to the public, will include a performance by saxophonist Rob Dixon.

From 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., an equity walk is scheduled to promote the event and its cause in the surrounding area.

“The goal (of the event), for me, is to get others to realize that equity is a crucial thing in promoting change,” Curry said. “I believe that while the schools have been doing everything they can and doing things to promote this, I feel like it’s awesome to have community outreach too, because that’s where we see the actual change.”

Learn more at facebook.com/celebrationforequityined.