Driver experiences minor injuries after dump truck hits U.S. 31 overpass in Westfield

The Westfield Fire Dept. was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 12:35 p.m. July 12 involving a dump truck.

According to a WFD Facebook post, the truck hit the overpass at U.S. 31 and 191st Street.

Crews stabilized the vehicle with the assistance of Paddack’s Wrecker and Heavy Transport and extricated the victim in less than an hour. One patient was transported to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. Paddack’s Wrecker and Heavy Transport remained on scene to remove the vehicle and the overpass was inspected by the Indiana Dept. of Transportation.

WFD Chief Rob Gaylor said trucks hitting highway overpasses is a rare occurrence in Westfield.

The name of the dump truck driver was not released.