Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Zionsville Lions Club conducts Fourth of July celebration

Snapshot: Zionsville Lions Club conducts Fourth of July celebration

0
By on Zionsville Community

The Zionsville Lions Club conducted a Fourth of July celebration at Lions Park. The celebration included fair-like food, various entertainment and fireworks.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Zionsville Lions Club plans ‘biggest ever’ fireworks show Lending a hand: Noblesville’s first lady helps to reshape July 4 celebration Leo Club fundraiser supports Zionsville youth  Hometown feel: Five Zionsville contestants to compete for Miss Indiana title Community spark: CarmelFest grand marshals reflect on 30 years of service at event Fired up: Spark!Fishers set to kick off summer
Share.