Residents gather at Lions Park to watch a July 4 fireworks show. (Photos courtesy of Roger Manning) The event concluded with a fireworks show. Entertainment included a presentation by Master Yoo's Tae Kwon Do students. The event included a kids' zone for children to play. Fair-like food was sold during the event. Miss Fall Festival Alexis Hipsky attended the event. Snapshot: Zionsville Lions Club conducts Fourth of July celebration 0 By Current Publishing on July 6, 2022 Zionsville Community The Zionsville Lions Club conducted a Fourth of July celebration at Lions Park. The celebration included fair-like food, various entertainment and fireworks.