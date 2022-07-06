Sophia Mora of Carmel customizes a chilled drink. Rick Stump of My Yellow Rickshaw performs. Parade participants wave to the crowd. Festival attendees purchase cold treats to combat the hot, sunny weather. Festival attendees walk past construction along the Monon Greenway, which connected activities at the north end of the festival with those at the south end. Runners carry flags along the parade route ahead of the parade. Magician Sean Scott performs a card trick. A Bub’s Burgers representative passes out candy during the parade. Grayson Voelker of Carmel jumps over a rotating bar on an inflatable in the KidsZone. Parade grand marshals Jeff and Shari Worrell, who have volunteered at CarmelFest for 30 years, wave to the crowd. Snapshot: CarmelFest celebrates Independence Day 0 By Current Publishing on July 6, 2022 Carmel Community On July 3 and 4, CarmelFest stretched from Carter Green to south of Carmel City Hall. Festivities included a parade, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, live performances and fireworks shows. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh) Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact More Headlines Community spark: CarmelFest grand marshals reflect on 30 years of service at event CarmelFest KidZone favorites return Longtime commentators look forward to July 4 CarmelFest parade CarmelFest 2022 – Your guide to getting in and out Longtime CarmelFest parade director to coordinate final event CarmelFest Has Talent show returns July 3 Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email