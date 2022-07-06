Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: CarmelFest celebrates Independence Day 

Snapshot: CarmelFest celebrates Independence Day 

0
By on Carmel Community

On July 3 and 4, CarmelFest stretched from Carter Green to south of Carmel City Hall. Festivities included a parade, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, live performances and fireworks shows. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Community spark: CarmelFest grand marshals reflect on 30 years of service at event CarmelFest KidZone favorites return  Longtime commentators look forward to July 4 CarmelFest parade  CarmelFest 2022 – Your guide to getting in and out Longtime CarmelFest parade director to coordinate final event  CarmelFest Has Talent show returns July 3 
Share.