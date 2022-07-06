Snapshot: CarmelFest celebrates Independence Day 

On July 3 and 4, CarmelFest stretched from Carter Green to south of Carmel City Hall. Festivities included a parade, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, live performances and fireworks shows. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

