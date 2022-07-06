Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers police arrest burglary suspects

Fishers police arrest burglary suspects

0
By on Fishers Community

Charly Sneider Benavides Mayorga, left, and Jhon Jairo Lopera Munoz

Fishers police arrested two burglary suspects July 5 with possible connections to a South American Theft Group. The men were Charly Sneider Benavides Mayorga, 34, and Jhon Jairo Lopera Munoz, 33, both from New York.

Mayorga and Munoz were charged with burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor; and possession of a false government identification, a Class A misdemeanor.

At 10:30 p.m. July 5, Fishers Police Dept. officers responded to a residential alarm in the 15600 Block of Allistair Drive. As officers arrived, two men were fleeing from the home on foot but were quickly caught. One suspect was apprehended without incident, but the other was apprehended by FPD K-9 Rexo and sustained a minor injury. After being examined by paramedics, both men were transported to Hamilton County jail where they are currently being held.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Lights, camera, back in action?: Lawrence Police Dept. pondering return to reality TV Noblesville mayor names therapy dog Luna as Fourth of July parade grand marshal Current Road Construction Current Road Construction Lending a hand: Noblesville’s first lady helps to reshape July 4 celebration Current Road Construction
Share.