“Flights and Bites” events at Carmel’s Osteria to preview dinner service menu items 

Starting this week, Osteria by Fabio Viviani will preview some of its dinner menu items at “Flights and Bites” events.

Beginning July 8, the restaurant inside Market District at 11505 N. Illinois St. will open its bar and patio from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for guests to enjoy small bites, cocktails and beer and wine as they listen to music.

Menu items include:

  • Meatball sliders with pomodoro sauce, whipped ricotta and basil

  • Italian roasted pork sliders with chimichurri, broccolini, provolone, pepperoncini and parmesan cheese

  • Charred octopus with nduja vinaigrette, fingerling potatoes and celery-shallot salad

  • Nduja mussels with nduja vinaigrette, grilled bread, white wine and butter

Those interested in attending are encouraged to make a reservation via OpenTable through osteriacarmel.com.

