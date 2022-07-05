Current Publishing
A recently completed backyard patio and landscape makeover.

Column: Still plenty of time create luxurious outdoor living space

Inside and Out

Summer is here, and here the living is getting easier for at least one family we know of. We recently completed this lovely backyard patio and landscape. The patio consists of 650 square feet of living space divided into two separate patio areas. The two patio surfaces step down to accommodate the slope of the backyard lawn. Each of the patios is defined by a sinuous double-row border of pavers. Within the borders, the pavers are set in an attractive pattern using multiple sizes of pavers.

The upper patio holds a generously sized dining table and chairs, and there is plenty of room for additional seating. The lower patio seating surrounds a large fire feature that is wrapped with veneer stone and capped with limestone. Bordering the patios is a landscape bed with large river rock mulch. There are a variety of perennial plantings placed throughout the landscape bed. Around the lower patio we planted several evergreen trees. Once the evergreen trees reach their mature size, they will create a sense of enclosure around the lower patio.  The intentionally flexible design of these spaces will serve this family for years to come.

There’s still plenty of time to create an easy living outdoor space for you to enjoy.

Stay home, be moved.

