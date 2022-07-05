Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – July 5, 2022

‘Mary Poppins’

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Murdered to Death’

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s “Bright Star” begins July 7 and runs through July 17 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘All the Way’

Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder Don Farrell’s “All the Way — A Frank Sinatra Tribute” is set for 7:30 p.m. July 9 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘The Ambush’

“The Ambush,” a medical murder mystery, is set for performances at 7 p.m. July 8-9 and 3 p.m. July 10 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

