Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health join the Mayo Clinic Care Network

By Peg McRoy Glover

Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health have made a quantum leap when it comes to bringing state of the art healthcare to the communities they serve.

Both health care organizations, the only two in Indiana, have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a collaborative network of physicians, researchers, and specialists who are available to provide the most up-to-date health care information.

Members are independent healthcare organizations throughout the world and are carefully vetted before gaining membership into this elite network.

“It was really clear when we got deep into understanding the organizations’ (Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health) culture, quality, and commitment to patient-centered care that these organizations stood out,” said Mark V. Larson, M.D., medical director of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. “We are thrilled to join with them in this collaboration.”

“At Hancock Health, and I would say Hendricks Regional Health as well, we have been on a journey for a long time to elevate the quality and care that we provide,” said Steve Long, president and CEO of Hancock Health. “Although we have experts like medical and radiation oncologists, there are things we just don’t have. This network provides us the ability to access 150 years of learning at the Mayo Clinic and bring that learning right into Hancock County Health.”

As members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, they have access to Mayo Clinic’s 4700 physicians and an international platform to consult experts all over the world.

They can also access the following:

AskMayExpert—a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes protocols, treatment recommendations, and medical references.

eConults—enables physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

eBoards—are live video conferences that enable medical team to virtually review and discuss cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from May Clinic Care Network health systems.

Health Care Consulting—provides access to Mayo’s extensive experience, knowledge, and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational, and business goals.

“One of the things that we know is that providing health care locally to patients is best,” said Dr. Julia Compton, cancer care specialist at the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center in Greenfield. “One of the things that we want to do is provide any level of care for them without them having to leave home. If I have a cancer patient with a very difficult diagnosis that I may want to get the Mayo Clinic involved in, as opposed to having to send patients to Mayo, I can utilize this resource and provide that care to patients locally.”

For more information visit Hancock Health’s website at hancockregionalhospital.org/mayoclinic/ or Hendricks Regional Health’s at hendricks.org/mayo.