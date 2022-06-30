Guerin Catholic’s strong finish leads to state title

After leading by four strokes after the first round, the Guerin Catholic High School boys golf team found itself down 10 strokes to Westfield during the second round of the IHSAA state finals.

“We battled from behind in several of our tournaments late in the season, so we knew if we played committed golf, we would finish strong down the stretch,” Golden Eagles coach Mark Mathews said.

Entering the 18th hole tied with Westfield, Guerin Catholic junior Jacob Modleski birdied the final hole while Westfield’s Alec Cesare narrowly missed a birdie putt and parred.

Guerin won with 602 stokes, one less than Westfield June 15 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Hamilton Southeastern was third with 615 strokes. Noblesville placed 10th with 641.

Guerin Catholic placed second in the 2021 finals, losing to Center Grove by one stroke.

“We worked all season long on finishing our rounds with full commitment to every shot,” Mathews said. “Our overall team scores improved this year because of the hard work they put in all winter long in the combined Golf School of Indiana and Fitness Garage program.”

Modleski said last year’s second-place finish was a motivating factor.

“To lose by one shot last year really put a chip on our shoulder, and as a team I know we wanted it this year really badly,” Modleski said. “We know every shot matters, and it’s always fun when tournaments come down to a couple shots and you come out on top.”

Westfield had edged Guerin by three strokes at the Westfield Sectional and by one stroke at the Lake Central Regional.

“The great competition that we had all season long with Westfield and Carmel certainly helped us come together as a team and put the hard work in that was needed to accomplish our team goals for the state championship,” Mathews said.

Modleski shot rounds of 74 and 71 for a 145 total, tying him for fifth in the state individually with Noblesville High School senior Will Perkins.

Modleski, a Noblesville resident, was second individually in last year’s state finals.

“Jacob definitely played well all season long. The state championship was no exception,” said Mathews, a Westfield resident. “He is a very focused young man and certainly has the ability to play very well under extreme pressure, and that skill was on full display the final hole of the championship.”

Guerin sophomore Leo Wessel, an Indianapolis resident, tied for 10th among individuals.

Connor McNeely, a Noblesville resident who has signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Butler, finished tied for 17th. McNeely won sectional medalist honors with a 69 at Ulen Country Club in Lebanon.

“Connor McNeely was our senior leader and had a solid season and is excited about his future as a Butler Bulldog,” Mathews said. “Our senior leadership and overall contributions from Connor McNeely, Scotty Smith and Luke Scariano made the difference all season long.”

Smith lives in Zionsville and Scariano is from Noblesville.

Zionsville Community High School junior Adam Melliere placed ninth among individuals. The top 10 golfers in state finals earn all-state honors.

Junior Lane Zedrick shot the lowest score for Hamilton Southeastern, finishing in a tie for 15th.