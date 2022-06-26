Unique restaurant opening soon in Fishers

By Nichole Meloche

A new restaurant with a unique concept is opening later this month in Fishers. Room Service on Wheels, at 11110 Lantern Rd., offers customers and employees a different kind of dining experience.

Owners Randy De John and Mike Nash decided to open the restaurant with a “ghost kitchen” after they noticed common issues with popular food delivery services. A “ghost kitchen” is a restaurant that offers delivery and takeout only.

Customers can enjoy the menu from the to-go window, curbside pickup, the outdoor patio or the delivery service. As a “ghost kitchen,” there is no indoor seating. The delivery area is 2.5 miles. The catering menu is available for areas outside of the delivery region.

Delivery drivers represent the most unique aspect of the restaurant. They do not all use cars to deliver orders. Some use other vehicles, such as bikes, mopeds and golf carts.

Room Service on Wheels offers menu items from pasta to pizza to salads and wraps. It also offers hot and cold sandwiches and burgers. All their ingredients are made from scratch and never frozen.

“About a year and a half ago, Mike and I were ordering takeout a lot,” De John said. “We came up with an idea based on the flaws of the popular delivery services.”

De John said most delivery services have high service fees. Room Service on Wheels does not charge excessive fees.

De John and Nash wanted to create menu items that travels well and quickly. For example, pizza box nachos are designed to keep the chips from getting soggy during delivery.

The owners felt that because most delivery drivers are contracted out, the delivery experience is not as personal. They wanted customers to have a pleasant experience with their delivery drivers.

“Our drivers come to the door with name tags on,” De John said. “All of our drivers are part of the company. They hand it to the customers instead of just dropping it off and sending a picture of it.”

The first restaurant is set to open in later this month. De John and Nash plan to open at least six additional restaurants in the next five years.