Fourth of July fireworks are set off during a past Westfield Rocks the 4th event. (File photo)

City of Westfield reminds residents of fireworks ordinance

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, fireworks are on the minds of many celebrants. Now is a good time for residents to brush up on the City of Westfield’s fireworks ordinance that outlines times, permitted uses and age restrictions.

The ordinance states fireworks used within city limits are prohibited at all times except between the hours of 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset Memorial Day weekend, June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, July 9 and Labor Day weekend. Fireworks are permitted between 10 a.m. and midnight July 4, between 10 a.m. Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. Jan. 1 and any other time and location authorized by the city by permit which must be obtained prior to the scheduled event.

Fireworks use is restricted to property owned by the user. Fireworks are not permitted on city-owned property, parks, roads, easements or other publicly owned property without specific approval from the fire chief.

To legally set off fireworks, the user must be 18 or older or be under the supervision of an adult. For more about the ordinance, visit westfield.in.gov/egov/apps/services/index.egov?view=detail;id=48.

