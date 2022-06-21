Current Publishing
Behind bars: Hard Truth Lemonade

Get it at Hard Truth Distilling Co., Nashville

Ingredients:

2 oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

6 oz. lemonade

Lemon peel

Directions:

Add rum to an ice-filled Collins glass and top with lemonade. Garnish with lemon peel.

