Get it at Hard Truth Distilling Co., Nashville

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey

.5 oz. Campari

.75 oz. Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth

Orange twist

Directions: Add rye whiskey, Campari and sweet vermouth to an ice-filled mixing beaker. Stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with an orange twist.