Night & Day diversions – June 21, 2022

‘Mary Poppins’

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Murdered to Death’

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s “Murdered to Death’ starts June 22 and runs through July 2 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘The Little Mermaid’

Jr. Civic Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” is set for June 24-29 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

‘Just A Couple of Fools’

Actors Theatre of Indiana Live will present Darrin Murrell and John Vessels in “Just A Couple of Fools: A Vaudeville Cabaret!” at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com

