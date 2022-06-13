Current Publishing
Duke Energy Foundation donates $10K for STEM education

The Duke Energy Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Carmel Education Foundation to support Carmel Clay Schools in developing future entrepreneurs and innovators by strengthening K-12 STEM opportunities. Grant funding will be used to expand and update a robotics program in each of the three middle schools and for Project Lead the Way Launch curriculum centered on energy conversion and collision at the elementary level. Above, from left, Rhonda Peterson, CCS director of curriculum, instruction and assessment; Jennifer Penix, CEF executive director; Mark LaBarr, Duke Energy community relations manager; Amy Dudley, CCS assistant superintendent; and Michael Beresford, CCS superintendent. (Photo courtesy of the Carmel Education Foundation)

