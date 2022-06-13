Carmel’s Trent family continue fundraising to support pediatric cancer research

Tony and Kelly Trent are dedicated to honor the memory and wishes of their late son.

Tyler Trent, a Carmel resident who gained national attention as a Purdue University sports super fan waging a courageous battle against a rare bone cancer, died Jan. 1, 2019.

“We started the Tyler Trent foundation to focus on pediatric cancer. So much of the other stuff doesn’t focus on pediatrics,” Tony said. “That’s what Tyler’s vision was. While we believe all cancer research is important, Tyler was wanting it for pediatric cancer research because there is a real need there.”

The second Tee Off for Tyler Trent Charity Golf Classic was held June 6 at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the day and what we see as the preliminary results of it,” Tony Trent said.

A full field of 144 golfers participated, including Indianapolis Colts players Ryan Kelly, Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon, Sam Ehlinger and Nyheim Hines.

The event started with the Trents presenting two $25,000 checks, money that was raised during last year’s inaugural event.

One check went to Riley Children’s Foundation’s Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment. The other check went to the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research’s Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.

“The doctors were at the golf outing, and they shared a report on what was going on,” Tony said. “We can’t do this without people partnering with us. We’ve given money to other places, but those are two local places we’ve given money to.”

Donations were still being received, but the goal for the 2022 event was to raise $100,000 to benefit the Tyler Trent Foundation.

For more, visit Tyler Trent Foundation on Facebook.