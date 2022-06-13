CYAP, ICPYAS receive grants

Two Carmel organizations are among recipients of $123,000 in grants and investments from the Hamilton County Community Foundation.

The Carmel Youth Assistance Program received $2,560, which will be used for youth mental health support and education. The Carmel-based Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide received $3,000 to support training programs offered for free in the community.

Both organizations received funds through the LINK Youth Advisory Council, which is comprised of high school students who work alongside foundation staff members and board of directors to award grants. The LINK Youth Advisory Council awarded $23,000 to Hamilton County organizations during this round of funding.

The HCCF endowment fund provided $78,570 to nine county organizations. The foundation’s field-of-interest funds contributed $44,430 to 10 organizations.

“These grants have made the work so significant as they are representative of our county’s needs,” stated Anita Gonzalez Rogers, HCCF grants officer. “The number of change-making organizations that applied for funding let us connect to the programs and services in each request. Working with our board of directors, grants committee, and youth council made this grant round applicable to Hamilton County’s present and future vision. We couldn’t be prouder of our community, service leaders, and impact together.”

Other grant recipients include Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources, which received $25,000 to welcome a new licensed mental health counselor to lead the Beyond the Barn initiative and other efforts; the Indiana Peony Festival, which received $5,000 to bring visitors to Noblesville for the event and highlight the newly renovated Seminary Park; and Sheridan Youth Assistance, which received $15,000 to support and expand after-school tutoring and other initiatives.

All funds donated through HCCF support mental health, family and youth empowerment, or inclusive economic growth.

Learn more at hamiltoncountycommunityfoundation.org.