Night & Day diversions – June 7, 2022

“Mary Poppins”

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“Rumors”

The Main Street Productions presents Neil Simon’s “Rumors” through June 12 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplahouse.org.

“The Little Prince”

Mud Creek Players’ production of “The Little Prince” runs through June 18 at the Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

“Deceiving Granny”

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s “Deceiving Granny” will be presented June 8 to 19 at Red Barn in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

“Medley of Murders”

Carmel Clay Players’ crew of Rising Stars, performers 18 and under, will present “Medley of Murders,” which includes three humorous murder mysteries, from June 10 to 19. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

“Antony and Cleopatra”

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents the world premiere of “Antony and Cleopatra” at 7 p.m. June 9-11 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.