Zionsville Town Council unanimously approves Promontory project by Henke Development 

A development consisting of mostly single-family homes with 2- to 3-acre lots was unanimously approved at the June 6 Zionsville Town Council meeting.

The council approved a rezone request by Henke Development for 321 acres east of Michigan Road and south of County Road 200. The development, called Promontory, will include 80 single-family lots, an area for equestrian uses and a 35-acre lake in the center of the development.

Matt Price spoke on behalf of Henke Development prior to the council vote.

“What is really the defining characteristic of the property is a central lake, which improves the property,” he said. “It’s a beautiful body of water. Today, it just has a single-family residence on the entire property. The idea is to create a rural residential setting.”

Price said the amenity area was divided into sub areas that include an equestrian area, lakefront area, a meeting space area and an open space area. Price said the lake was the largest body of water in Boone County.

The Promontory planned use development ordinance describes the development as “picturesque.”

“(Promontory is) a property so beautiful — but hardly visible from the very road that lies below — with rolling fields, mature trees and in the heart of this enclave, an expansive 35-acre lake. Within moments of arriving, you’ll hear the waves rippling or see the sun casting its farewell to the day across the water,” the ordinance stated. “This kind of living invites you outdoors, to explore and linger in nature’s community — and quite possibly, providing the ideal balance for those seeking privacy and space. Promontory allows one to enjoy the conveniences of Zionsville, its schools and more, but also allows one to savor nature’s beauty in large, 2-plus acre homesites, expansive settings and unobstructed views both on the water and off, as well as Equestrian fields for horses to roam (and their owners, too.) Here moments might be spent kayaking around the lake, cycling the country roads, greeting an equestrian sunrise or simply enjoying fireside family time by the water. Either way, it will feel special because it is special.”

Henke Development also has developed other custom-home neighborhoods, such as The Bridgewater and Chatham Hills in Westfield.

