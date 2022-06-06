RoseFest returns to Hamilton County

Hamilton County residents and people from surrounding areas will once again have a chance to stop and smell the roses during the annual RoseFest. The Hamilton County Master Gardeners will partner with The Indianapolis Rose Society to present the free event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 E. Pleasant St., Noblesville.

RoseFest is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Indianapolis Rose Society Vice President Teresa Downham said each year, the two groups try to add more to the event.

This year, there will be several presentations as well as a scavenger hunt at the Hamilton County Master Gardeners’ rose garden at the fairgrounds. Master Gardeners will answer rose-related questions. Keynote speakers are American Rose Society President Diane Sommers and Kansas State University Professor and Extension Specialist Dr. Raymond Cloyd. Sommers will present on rose classifications. Cloyd will present on Japanese beetle management.

Gardening experts Eloisa Garza will present on how to use roses for rose oil or using rosehips, and Humberto DeLuca will present on how to propagate a rose from a cutting.

“Featured speakers will talk about the different types of roses,” Downham said. “People who don’t grow different roses sometimes think all roses are the same. There are so many different classes of roses and different forms a rose can take.”

Downham, a Fishers resident, also is the chairperson for the Hamilton County Master Gardeners rose garden.

The American Rose Society will present an accredited rose show during the event. Downham expects growers to attend the event from as far away as Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

For more, visit hcmga.org/rosefest-2022.