Ann Baun, president of the Alpha Lambda Auxiliary Chapter of Psi Iota Xi, recently presented a donation of $1,000 to Zionsville Community Schools Supt. Scott Robison. Psi Iota Xi is a philanthropic organization that supports communities in the fields of speech and hearing, art, music and literature. The donation to ZCS will benefit students requiring speech and hearing support. (Photo courtesy of Ann Baun)

