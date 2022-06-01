A vehicle crashed into Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital on June 1. (Photo courtesy of CFD) A vehicle crashed into Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital on June 1. (Photo courtesy of CFD) A vehicle crashed into Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital on June 1. (Photo courtesy of CFD) Vehicle crashes into Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital 0 By Current Publishing on June 1, 2022 Carmel Community The Carmel Fire Dept. responded June 1 to a report of a vehicle driving into Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital at 13500 N. Meridian St. According to CFD, no one inside the hospital was injured. The driver of the vehicle went to the hospital’s emergency room for evaluation. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact More Headlines Athlete of the Week: Senior pitcher’s weight room work leads to more speed 3rd infant surrendered in Carmel Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks Community First Bank of Indiana Cuts ribbon to newest banking center Noblesville council hears request for veterinary hospital, new for-sale townhome development Noblesville police arrest two suspects after hearing shots Carmel man’s Basic Utility Vehicle business makes a difference for farmers in Cameroon Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email