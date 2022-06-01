Current Publishing
Vehicle crashes into Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital

The Carmel Fire Dept. responded June 1 to a report of a vehicle driving into Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital at 13500 N. Meridian St.

According to CFD, no one inside the hospital was injured. The driver of the vehicle went to the hospital’s emergency room for evaluation.

