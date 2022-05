Editor,

Regarding your recent Current in Carmel article about pedestrians and roundabout safety, my experience has been not so much about driver courtesy when trying to cross as a pedestrian as much as oblivious drivers speeding by talking on their handheld cellphones, which I believe is illegal in Indiana. Perhaps higher fines? Although I hate to place further burdens on police, it does seem to be an issue of public safety.

Michael Sayles, Carmel