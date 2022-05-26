Carmel High School team finishes 5th in national WorldQuest competition

A team of Carmel High School students finished in fifth place in the April 30 World Affairs Councils of America’s 20th annual Carlos and Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington D.C.

During the competition, students are tested on their knowledge of current international politics, geography, global economics, history and world cultures.

Members of the team from CHS were Ayaan Abbasi, Jillian Escobar, Manav Musunuru and Natsume Wu, along with social studies teacher John C. Carter. The team finished in first place in Indiana’s Academic WorldQuest competition in February to advance to the national level. The state competition is organized by the Indiana Council on World Affairs.

While in Washington, D.C., for the national event, students met with U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, who represents Indiana’s 5th District, and visited the Library of Congress, Lincoln Memorial and sites along the National Mall.

“This trip was amazingly beneficial for our students, and they repeatedly mentioned how grateful they were to have this opportunity,” Carter said.

Other Indiana schools that competed in the state competition were Benton Central Jr-Sr High School, Bloomington High School North, Danville Community High School, Eman Schools, Fort Wayne North Side High School, Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School, Legacy Learning Center, Logansport High School, Michigan City High School and Warren Central High School.

Registration is open for the next Indiana Academic WorldQuest competition, set for Feb. 25, 2023. Schools are encouraged to register early so students can begin to study and follow world events. There is no charge for participating in Academic WorldQuest. It is open to any high school in Indiana, and study materials are provided at no charge.

Learn more at indianaworld.org.