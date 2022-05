From left, Cora Keller, Maeve Keller and Jody Burns pause near artwork at Clay Terrace, created as part of Chalk the Lot, sponsored by Capitol Construction Services. The third annual event provided space on sidewalks near the shopping center’s lawn area for artists to showcase their skills and share messages of kindness and encouragement. Artists were at work May 23 to 26 when the weather cooperated. (Photo courtesy of Clay Terrace)