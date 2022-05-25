CrossRoads holds free comedy show

Rhonda Corey had such a good time performing at the CrossRoads Church Westfield’s Pizza and Punchlines show that she asked CrossRoads Lead Pastor Eric Lohe if she could bring some friends along.

Corey had twice taken part in comedy sessions with CrossRoads previously, once virtually and once in-person.

Corey, from Warwick, R.I., and several comedians were coming to Indiana for the Christian Comedy Association conference June 6-8 in Franklin. So, Corey invited some friends to first put on a show.

The free Popcorn and Punchlines summer showcase is set for 7 p.m. June 4 at the IMMI Conference Center, 18880 N. East St., Westfield.

“I wanted to put together a show for this Westfield church because it is just such an amazing church,” Corey said. “They are such a great outreach church to their surrounding areas. I wanted to help them give back to their neighborhood. Eric is such an amazing pastor of his church. The entire church loves people. I know their brand of comedy and I figure why not gather up some of my friends and put on a show.”

Corey will be one of eight comedians from seven different states.

“We’re all donating our time,” said Corey, who expects the show to run about 90 minutes. “It’s going to be a fun time for us because we get to be together and perform together.”

The other comedians are June Colson, Mike James, Michele VanDusen, Chris Ruppe, Brian Kohatsu, Mary Ellen DePetrillo and Dorie McLemore.

Pizza and Punchlines is held in February as part of CrossRoads’ For Our Neighbor program to meet and serve people in the community.