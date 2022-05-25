First Internet Bank opens in downtown Fishers

First Internet Bank recently conducted a building-dedication ceremony May 19 to celebrate the grand opening of its new headquarters at 8701 E. 116th St. in Fishers.

First Internet Bank was founded in 1999 by David Becker. The company outgrew its old location and chose downtown Fishers for its new home.

“With significant company growth over the past few years, the new headquarters will house First Internet Bank’s 200-plus, full-time employees and allow the company to maintain its employee-first culture,” Nicole Lorch, president and COO, during the May 19 dedication.

Mayor Scott Fadness also spoke during the event.

“What you’ve built here I think helped Fishers realize what’s its potential could be as a city,” Fadness said.

Fadness said he has received positive comments from residents about the new 175,000-square-foot building.

“It’s taller than any building we’ve ever built. It’s better looking than any building we’ve ever built, it speaks to the future of our city and you have really set the tone for what is possible in our community,” Fadness said.